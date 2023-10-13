N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

N Brown Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWNG stock opened at GBX 18.63 ($0.23) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £86.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.12. N Brown Group has a 52 week low of GBX 18.50 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 44 ($0.54). The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.25.

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.

