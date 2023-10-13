National Bankshares Boosts Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$7.25

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SDE. TD Securities upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.51.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

SDE opened at C$4.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$701.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.43. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$3.63 and a 52-week high of C$16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.88.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$168.85 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 90.79% and a return on equity of 135.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.2312964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

