National Bankshares Increases Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$7.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
CR has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered Crew Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
Crew Energy Stock Up 0.7 %
Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$66.62 million during the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 64.72% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.9195584 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Craig Turchak sold 37,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total value of C$228,163.94. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
About Crew Energy
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.
