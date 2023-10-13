National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,900 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Instruments by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,458 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $92,766,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $38,111,000. Nekton Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $48,868,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $40,639,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NATI remained flat at $59.98 during midday trading on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $34.97 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.14.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

