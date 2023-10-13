National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Instruments by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 75,507 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in National Instruments by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
