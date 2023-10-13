National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATIFree Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Instruments by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 75,507 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in National Instruments by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

