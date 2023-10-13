Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.46.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
