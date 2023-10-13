Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388,900 shares in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

