Needham & Company LLC Lowers VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target to $8.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VZIO. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of VIZIO from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of VZIO opened at $4.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $975.76 million, a PE ratio of 99.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.66.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. VIZIO had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $37,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,410.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,366 shares of company stock worth $62,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 4.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 7.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

