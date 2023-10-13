Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ON (NYSE:ONON)

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ONON. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Williams Trading raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 169.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.22. ON has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ON by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in ON by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ON by 32.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of ON by 646.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

