Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director William T. Boehm Sells 2,591 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) Director William T. Boehm sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $40,445.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,585.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.86 and a beta of 1.08. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.10 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. Neogen’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $451,277,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $147,849,000. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $108,261,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $107,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

