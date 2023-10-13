Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Jason Warren Lilly Sells 1,917 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 1,917 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $30,077.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,061.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neogen Stock Performance

NEOG opened at $14.97 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -213.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.10 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEOG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neogen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

