NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan Sells 871 Shares of Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $66,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at $906,703.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NetApp Stock Down 1.5 %

NetApp stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

