NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,440 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. NetApp makes up 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in NetApp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in NetApp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,145 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.30. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

