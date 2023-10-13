Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.1% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after acquiring an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,545,000 after buying an additional 149,714 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 1.6 %

Netflix stock traded down $5.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.48. 1,465,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,796,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.51 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

