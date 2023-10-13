Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $88,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.16. The company has a market cap of $157.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.51 and a twelve month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

