Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.21

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.21 and last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 520558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nevro from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nevro from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nevro from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Nevro from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nevro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $595.62 million, a PE ratio of 1,650.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $50,205,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 920,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 638,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 988,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,123,000 after purchasing an additional 551,827 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,817,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,193,000 after purchasing an additional 485,433 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

