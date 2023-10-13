New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.54.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $715.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in New Gold by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 369,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in New Gold by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in New Gold by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in New Gold by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 334,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

