New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EDU. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 0.66.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.90). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $860.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.