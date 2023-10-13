New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 34,135 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,135 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $33,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average is $61.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $544,647. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

