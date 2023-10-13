New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,440,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,594 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $43,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $28.88 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

