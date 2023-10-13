New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,547 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Digital Realty Trust worth $33,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $124.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $133.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.22 and its 200 day moving average is $110.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 378.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

