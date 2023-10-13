New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $37.57 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,079 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Kroger worth $37,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Kroger by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,619,420,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 51.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

