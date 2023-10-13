New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $42.16 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 735,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,717 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $42,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 239.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,688,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Corteva Trading Down 0.9 %

CTVA opened at $49.45 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 49.61%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

