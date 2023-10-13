New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $45.23 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 663,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,247 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $45,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $52.37 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

