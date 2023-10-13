New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 288,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $39,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 985,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,553,000 after acquiring an additional 984,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $116.27 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,397. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

