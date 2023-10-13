New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $37,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.7 %

DG opened at $101.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.