New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 408,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,147,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of GE HealthCare Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.86.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

