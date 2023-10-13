New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 32,843 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,843 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Exelon worth $46,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,649,000 after buying an additional 3,558,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,515,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,655,000 after purchasing an additional 263,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Exelon by 41.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.90.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

