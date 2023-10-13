New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 50,613 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 871,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,613 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $38,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 2.1 %

BK opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

