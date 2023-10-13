New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 920 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of United Rentals worth $41,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 138.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.1 %

United Rentals stock opened at $444.46 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.97 and a twelve month high of $492.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $456.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

