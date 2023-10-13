New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,562 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,562 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Delta Air Lines worth $34,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after purchasing an additional 579,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,144,000 after acquiring an additional 351,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.3% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,228,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,489,000 after acquiring an additional 828,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAL opened at $35.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.70. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

