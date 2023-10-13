New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,188 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Fastenal worth $35,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after acquiring an additional 138,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 117,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $60.22 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 71.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

