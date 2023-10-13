Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Barclays

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Newell Brands Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -37.84%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

