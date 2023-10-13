NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Get Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,210,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,461,577. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.31. The company has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.