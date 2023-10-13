NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

