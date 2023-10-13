NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $74.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $81.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.96%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $375,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 92.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,115 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 71.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,071 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 238,087 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

