NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) PT Lowered to $24.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NEP. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $81.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.96%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

