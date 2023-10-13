Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $90.10

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 90.10 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 90.10 ($1.10), with a volume of 90 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.16).

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 143.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

