NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Reduced by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $100.27. 2,937,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,253,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $86.24 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $153.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.40.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

