NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,212 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,525. The company has a market capitalization of $153.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.35 and a 200-day moving average of $109.40. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.24 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

