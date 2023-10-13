Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 2,754 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IJR stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.85. 494,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,747. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.24 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

