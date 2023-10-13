Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 200.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.50.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.11. The company had a trading volume of 398,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,017. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.21. The firm has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $242.41 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

