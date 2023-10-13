Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 391,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $2,055,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,001,521.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,304 shares of company stock valued at $142,849,894. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Up 0.5 %

Salesforce stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.68. 358,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,718,911. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.10 billion, a PE ratio of 129.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.31.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.