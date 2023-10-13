Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $499,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock remained flat at $23.94 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 284,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.