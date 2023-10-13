Nikulski Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,490,610,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $130.19. 39,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,962. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.63 and a 52 week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

