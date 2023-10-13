Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 2,175 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 269.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSCP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 29,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,745. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

