Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 153.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ZBH traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.35. 300,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.75 and a 200-day moving average of $129.91.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

