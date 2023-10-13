Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 4,219 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,711 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 933,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,604,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 880,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 837,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,287,000 after buying an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 751,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,014,000 after buying an additional 363,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPLV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.60. The stock had a trading volume of 446,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,413. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $66.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.