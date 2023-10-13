Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $201.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $186.82 and a 52 week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

