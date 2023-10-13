Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Purchased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,866 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 658.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,902.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $416.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $16.13.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $54.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

