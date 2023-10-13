Northland Capmk Comments on Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) – Northland Capmk boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report issued on Thursday, October 12th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $109.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE BBW opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $397.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.89. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $30.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 72,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 10.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $131,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 21,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $584,574.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,585 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,881.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 4,974 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $131,811.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

